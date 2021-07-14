Fil-Canadian Eric Bauza, ’Space Jam’ voice actor, reveals his inspiration

Eric Bauza is the voice of several characters in "Space Jam: A New Legacy". Photo from Bauza's Instagram page

In co-starring with LeBron James in "Space Jam: A New Legacy", Filipino-Canadian Eric Bauza lent his voice to several popular Looney Tunes characters.

In the movie, Bauza is the voice of 5 characters, namely Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, Foghorn Leghorn and Elmer Fudd.

The multi-talented voiceover artist is an embodiment of one of the movie's messages: Striving to be the best version of oneself.

"Sitting in LA traffic talking to myself, but also studying the original Mel Blanc," Bauza said, referring to the voice-actor icon considered to be "The Man of a Thousand Voices," because of his work on Looney Tunes.

"He was the the guy that created the personalities and the voices behind these characters. So, if it weren't for him, I wouldn't the talking with you right now about this movie."

Bauza also co-stars with comedian Gabriel Iglesias who plays Speedy Gonzales.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" comes out in US theaters and HBO Max on July 16 and will have its release in the Philippines at a later date.