LOOK: Nike LeBron 19 debuts next month in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to debut his newest signature sneakers, the Nike LeBron 19, in the upcoming movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy".

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player gave fans a peek of his newest pair while hyping up the movie.

According to Nike, the LeBron 19 boasts a "double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefoot unit for a reliable underfoot ride for James."

Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie said the new platform was inspired by the "futuristic magic" behind the movie.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Petrie.

“We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is a stand-alone sequel Michael Jordan's "Space Jam".

In the movie, James joins forces with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad just like in the 1996 version.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" will be shown in the US on July 16.

