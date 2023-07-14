Tony Labrusca sees 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' as his comeback

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Tony Labrusca admitted that he feels scared being part of the much-awaited afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" with Ria Atayde, JC de Vera and Jane Oineza.

"The fear is that there is so much pressure, so many people that I can let down. You know when you are given this opportunity and you are around so many amazing actors you don't want to mess up," Labrusca told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the back-to-back press conference for "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" and "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" on Thursday.

"This is a make or break situation. So I think the fear is what's gonna keep me alive," he added.

Labrusca personally considers "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" as his comeback series after all the controversies that he faced.

"So gagalingan ko to prove a point," Labrusca vowed.

In March 2022, Labrusca was cleared of a long-pending acts of lasciviousness case filed in 2021 in Makati.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" centers on the rivalry between Philip (de Vera) and Lucas (Labrusca) and the lies involving the women in their lives Olivia/Claire (Oineza) and Melinda (Atayde). The drama will also follow Philip's quest for revenge for the death of his parents.

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., respectively. "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will also air on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m..

