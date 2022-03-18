MANILA -- Tony Labrusca has been cleared of a long-pending acts of lasciviousness case filed last year in Makati.

“After observance of due process, Tony Labrusca has been cleared of profoundly damaging judgments that has tarnished his name,” Atty. Joji Alonso, Labrusca’s counsel, stated in her social media account Friday, citing a March 17 resolution by Judge Xavier Paolo Del Castillo.

She also posted copies of the ruling.

Calling it a vindication for Labrusca, Alonso lauded the justice system’s expeditious resolution of the case.

“The court affirmed the findings that there was no probable cause for the complaint of act of lasciviousness,“ Alonso said. “The charge imputed against him was found to have no basis.”

Makati City prosecutor Dindo Venturanza previously dismissed the complaint against Labrusca last December 22, 2021 for lack of probable cause, leading to the withdrawal of information as criminal case 21-03981-CR this week.

The case stemmed from two criminal complaints filed in June 2021 against the actor after allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting another complainant at a party in Metro Manila last January 2021.

Aggravated acts of lasciviousness and slight physical injuries were filed against Labrusca. The latter case was subsequently dismissed by the Makati prosecutor’s office in July 2021.

Counsel for the complainants, Regis Tongol, told ABS-CBN News they will appeal the ruling.