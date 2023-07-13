The cast of 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso' and 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin.' Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– With new challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kapamilya stars expressed their gratitude over ABS-CBN's comeback in the afternoon prime block.

For "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" lead star Charlie Dizon, ABS-CBN’s return serves as a reminder that they are always of service to the Filipino people.

"Alam mo lahat naman ng ginagawa na shows natin sa ABS-CBN ay in the service of the Filipino viewers, 'yun 'yung kinaka-proud namin na kami po ulit 'yung magsisimula ng panghapon kasi. I'm sure ang dami rin pong nag-aabang na viewers na mabigyan din sila ng show na panghapon," Dizon said in a press conference.

"Abangan niyo po, halos lahat ata ng eksena ko rito lumuluha ako, sinisigurado ko po na punong-puno po ito ng drama, punong-puno ng pagmamahal, marami rin pong sigawan, at marami ring bloody moments," she added.

Nathaniel Arciaga and Raymund Ocampo said that "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will provide a classic afternoon teleserye flavor.

"It's afternoon, we wanna relax, we wanna siesta pero sabi nga natin di ba, gigisingin namin kayo, pag-iisipin namin kayo, gugulantangin namin kayo sa mga kwento na iku-kwento namin sa inyo tsaka sa mga clues na ida-drop namin. Kailangan, inaabangan talaga ng mga manonood kung ano mangyayari sa susunod na eksena, sa susunod na episode," Arciaga said.

"Kapag hapon, siyesta time 'yan noh, so, kailangan talaga nating gisingin 'yung ating mga viewers sa afternoon. After the noontime shows, 'pag series na, kailangan maingay, kailangan intense kumbaga, para tutukan ng mga tao," Ocampo added.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" director FM Reyes noted how the COVID-19 pandemic raised the bar in producing shows.

"Watching shows has changed a lot during the pandemic, nakasentro ang buhay ng mga manonood sa telebisyon kasi hindi makalabas and it was probably an opportunity for them probably to be exposed to more content, different kinds of content," Reyes said.

"Mas ang inaasahan ng manonood parang pelikula, makita mo 'yung mga first world countries, naglalakad lang sa hallway, may top shot pa sila, ang dami-daming anggulo. That is part of our challenge. We have to keep up with what the time is asking of us, what is the demand for making better shows," he added.

Reyes added that the demographic of afternoon viewers also changed.

"Mas marami dati ang nanay sa bahay and the statistics are showing that there are more househusbands now and the flavor for TV, hindi na lang nako-concentrate sa female-centered stories, naghahanap na rin ng strong masculine stories," he said.

"While this is a big venue for Jane (Oineza) to be at the center of the story, we're also taking the perspective of the male protagonists in the show. I hope mapa-work natin 'to para umuunlad 'yung landscape, 'yong storytelling."

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5, will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. while "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" will air on weekdays 3:50 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

