BGYO is composed of Akira, Nate, Mikki, Gelo, and JL. Star Music

MANILA — BGYO’s new single “Tumitigil And Mundo” launched atop the iTunes Philippines Songs chart early Thursday, shortly after its release on the platform.

The dance tune from Gelo, Akira, Nate, Mikki, and JL secured the No. 1 spot as it became the most downloaded track on the digital store in the country.

“Tumitigil Ang Mundo” also made a splash on social media Wednesday night upon its music video’s premiere, with “TUMITIGIL ANG MUNDO RELEASE” and the hashtag #BGYO_TumitigilAndMundo ranking among the top trends on Twitter.

BGYO’s ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’ ranks No. 1 in the iTunes Philippines Songs chart on July 14. Screenshot

The song about being overtaken by romantic feelings and professing devotion was composed by FlipMusic’s Marical Domingo Antonio, Frederico Miguel Claveria, and Julius James de Belen, with music arrangement by Jumbo de Belen.

The theme park-set music video was produced by Chapters PH, with Karlo Calingo as director, Andromeda Tan as executive producer, and Jonina Ramos as creative producer.

The release of “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” leads up to back-to-back concert performances of BGYO this month: “Tugatog” on July 15 with several other P-pop acts; and “Be You” on July 22 with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BGYO’s sibling group BINI, both at the Mall of Asia Arena.

