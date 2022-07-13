WATCH: BGYO releases new single ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’

Photo from BGYO's Twitter account

MANILA – Pinoy pop group BGYO is once again a hot topic on social media as it dropped a brand new single “Tumitigil Ang Mundo” on Wednesday.

“TUMITIGIL ANG MUNDO RELEASE” was among the top trending topics on Twitter with the release of the group's follow-up single to “Best Time,” which was used as the official soundtrack for “He’s Into Her” Season 2.

Shot at a popular theme park in Laguna, the song was composed by Marcial Domingo Antonio, Frederico Miguel Claveria and Julius James De Belen of FlipMusic, while the music video was directed by Karlo Calingao.

BGYO is also gearing up for the Filipino music festival “Tugatog” which will feature 15 other local acts taking the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 15.

They are expected to pair with MNL48 for a grand number combining their respective songs, “Sabay” and “High Tension,” as seen in their recent rehearsals for the event.

Aside from merging the two tracks with a live-band arrangement, the joint number will also see BGYO and MNL48 performing choreography from both tunes, going by the snippet.

Also lined up are 1st.One, Alamat, BINI, Calista, Daydream, Dione, G22, LITZ, P-Pop Generation, R-Rules, Press Hit Play, VXON, Yara, The Juans, and Zack Tabudlo.

BGYO was recently featured on a massive LED screen in Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu in South Korea in June.

This after the group emerged as the “Best International Artist” on Idol Pick, a K-pop website of the media group Dong-a, after accumulating the most number of votes from fans across two weeks.

BGYO first made an international splash in mid-2021, its debut year, when the Star Magic group ranked No. 1 in two global charts for emerging artists — Billboard’s Next Big Sound and Pandora Predictions Chart — during the same week with “The Baddest.”

