LOOK: On Sabina's 17th birthday, Claudine Barretto reveals daughter's BF

Photos from Claudine Barretto's Instagram account

It appears that actress Claudine Barretto has given her approval for her daughter, Sabina, to have a boyfriend, as she uploaded photos of the young couple together.

On Instagram, Barretto posted photos from the BTS-themed 17th birthday of Sabina, including a picture of her daughter with a guy.

Netizens initially thought it was Sabina’s brother Santino but the actress was quick to correct them and introduced Raffy Antonio, as her daughter’s boyfriend.

“That’s NOT SANTINO. That’s Raffy, Sabs’ boyfriend. Saint doesn’t want his pictures taken,” Barretto commented.

Here are some of the photos during Sabina’s birthday celebration released over the weekend.

Sab, or Sabina, is Barretto's eldest adopted child.

Her siblings include Barretto's biological son Santino with ex-husband Raymart Santiago, and two other younger adopted siblings, Quia and Noah.

Related video: