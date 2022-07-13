Kim Chiu shares birthday message for boyfriend Xian Lim

MANILA -- Actress Kiim Chiu turned to social media to share her birthday message for her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Chiu shared her birthday wish for the actor as she posted their sweet photos and clips together.

"To the person who always gives me the reason to smile, to see the good in every situation, my sponge whenever I feel bad, my photographer/videographer, my yin to my yang, my introvert to my extrovert self, travel buddy, my food-trip buddy, my best friend, this can go on and on but….. I want you to know that I appreciate you so much," Chiu wrote.

"Thank you for being you. Thank you for existing in this world. Wishing you nothing but the best! Everything that you deserve. You are a blessing not just to me but to everyone around you. You have a good heart always remember that. The world is big, and so as your dreams. I'm just here beside you, walking with you hand in hand. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ALEXANDER!!!! #ily Cheers to many more birthdays to celebrate together," she added.

In an earlier post, Chiu uploaded a video of her and Lim singing "Every Breath You Take."

In the caption, she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the person who gave me this smile since ‘12! Thank you for being patient with me and for making me feel loved by you every single day! #ily Video from months ago, ayaw niya ipa-post pero pinost ko parin pagpasensyahan nyo na voice ko! Bday naman ni @xianlimm hihi Cheers to more laughter, music and all that jazz!"

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

They are gearing up for their reunion movie, whose working title is "Always."