LOOK: Richard Gutierrez joins family in Switzerland for vacation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 11:22 AM | Updated as of Jul 13 2021 11:30 AM

Richard Gutierrez has finally reunited with wife Sarah Lahbati and their two kids in Switzerland.

Based on the couple’s Instagram updates, Gutierrez followed his family in Europe and arrived there only last Sunday.

Lahbati and their sons Zion and Kai have been there since June 29. 

Currently, the family of four have been enjoying their Swiss vacation along with Lahbati’s parents.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last March, Gutierrez and Lahbati marked their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got engaged in 2017, decided to push through with their intimate wedding last year amid concerns about COVID-19.

