Sarah Lahbati, sons fly to Switzerland to reunite with her dad

Posted at Jul 01 2021 01:54 PM

Sarah Lahbati and her two sons Zion and Kai are now in Switzerland to reunite with her father after more than a year of being apart.

On Instagram, Lahbati said it was so surreal for them to be able to travel again after a long time in lockdown due to the pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Based on the pictures, Lahabti’s husband Richard Gutierrez is not with them in the trip. 

While no reason was provided as to why the actor was not able to join them in Switzerland, Lahbati has been tagging Gutierrez in their pictures.

Gutierrez is part of the long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

As of writing, Lahbati, Zion and Kai are already in Geneva, which is where the actress’ father is from. 

Zion turned eight years old last April, while Kai is now three years old.
 

