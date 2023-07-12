BINI to mark second anniversary with fun music fest

MANILA -- BINI, the P-pop act dubbed as the "nation's girl group," is set to celebrate their second year in the industry with their fans this weekend through a special mall event.

Dubbed "BINI Fest," the one-day event will be filled with song and dance numbers from members of BINI and their special guests including Fana and Jeremy G.

The event will happen on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at Ayala Malls Soledad 3, Activity Park.

The group is expected to perform their hits.

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

