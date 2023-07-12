Home  >  Entertainment

BINI to mark second anniversary with fun music fest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2023 11:57 AM

MANILA -- BINI, the P-pop act dubbed as the "nation's girl group," is set to celebrate their second year in the industry with their fans this weekend through a special mall event.

Dubbed "BINI Fest," the one-day event will be filled with song and dance numbers from members of BINI and their special guests including Fana and Jeremy G.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph)

The event will happen on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. at Ayala Malls Soledad 3, Activity Park. 

The group is expected to perform their hits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph)

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  BINI   BINI Fest   P-pop   Ayala Malls Soledad  