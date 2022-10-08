Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” impressed madlang pipol as they showcased their comeback single “Strings” on “It’s Showtime!” Saturday.

BINI transformed into a fierce girl group when they hit the noontime show’s stage, more than a week since the release of “Strings.”

“Showtime” hosts such as Kim Chiu and Karylle praised the huge improvement of the group since they debuted in 2021.

BINI dropped “Strings” last September, notably featuring a fiercer image for the girls known for their bubblegum pop hits.

Depicting the lyrics about overcoming challenges, Aiah, Stacey, Maloi, Jhoanna, Gwen, Colet, Sheena, and Mikha are seen falling from the symbolic strings, before transforming to reflect their grit and determination.

“Strings” was composed by Robert Perena, the members of BINI, and Jonathan Manalo, with music arrangement by Theo Martel and Manalo and vocal arrangement by Anna Graham.

The premiere of “Strings” also coincided with the release of BINI’s sophomore album “Feel Good,” which contains seven tracks including the pre-album single “I Feel Good.”

The group is scheduled to hold a live album showcase on October 28, the new schedule after the original October 1 date was postponed “due to health concerns.”

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.



