BINI is composed of Stacey, Sheena, Gwen, Mikha, Aiah, Maloi, Jhoanna, and Colet. Star Music

MANILA — BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” ushered in its new music era Thursday with the release of its comeback single “Strings,” notably featuring a fiercer image for the girls known for their bubblegum pop hits.

Depicting the lyrics about overcoming challenges, Aiah, Stacey, Maloi, Jhoanna, Gwen, Colet, Sheena, and Mikha are seen falling from the symbolic strings, before transforming to reflect their grit and determination.

“Strings” was composed by Robert Perena, the members of BINI, and Jonathan Manalo, with music arrangement by Theo Martel and Manalo and vocal arrangement by Anna Graham.

The dark yet stylish music video, a departure from BINI’s usual vibrant offerings, was produced by the group’s frequent collaborator YouMeUs MNL, including director Kerbs Balagtas, production head Xavier Alfonso, creative director Dale Recina, assistant director Alanis Manantan, and director of photography Jireh Bascano.

The premiere of “Strings” coincided with the release of BINI’s sophomore album “Feel Good,” which contains seven tracks including the pre-album single “I Feel Good.”

The comeback record and its back-to-back singles are part of what’s been dubbed as BINI’s “September fever.” In the past month, BINI also unveiled two major brand endorsements — each with a new track — partnered with a messaging app for fan interactions, and performed at consecutive TV guest appearances and live events.

BINI is scheduled to hold a live album showcase on October 28, the new schedule after the original October 1 date was postponed “due to health concerns.”

Before they were launched as a girl group in June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Now dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” BINI was most recently hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.

