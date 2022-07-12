Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla is now in Serbia to attend the "special day" of her youngest daughter Zia Quizon.

On Instagram, Padilla said she was picked by Zia, her fiancé Aleksa and his father at the airport.

"Travelled to be with my bunso on her special day! Took the evening flight to Istanbul then connecting flight to Belgrade. Zia and fiancé Aleksa and his Dad came to pick me up at the airport. Took another 3-hr ride to Nis, Serbia," Padilla said.

"So here I am, Jetlag but super happy! Can’t wait to meet the rest of the family!" Padilla added.

Just last Sunday, Zia hinted that she's getting married in a poem she wrote for her father, the late King of Comedy Dolphy. She also shared a photo of a necklace with a heart pendant and two rings. Beside the rings is a piece of round object with "aleksa + zia" written on it.



In a report by published by PEP, talent manager Noel Ferrer revealed that Zia will tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend.



Zia is the youngest daughter of of Padilla and Dolphy. They also have another daughter Nicole Quizon.

The film icon died on July 10, 2012, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.