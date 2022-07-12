Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The trending love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano continue to take showbiz by storm as they keep on getting recognitions individually and as an on-screen pair.

In Star Magic's "Inside News," Pangilinan and Mariano thanked their fans for their support.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat kami. And to those of you who supported us, we would not have done this, we wouldn't have gotten this without you guys,” Mariano said.

Mariano was recently named Favorite Celebrity in the Nylon Manila Big Bold Brave Awards, while Pangilinan was included in People’s Asia “Men Who Matter” for 2022.

Their love team was also awarded Favorite Ship in the Nylon Manila event.

“Sobrang appreciative kami sa lahat ng nag-decide for giving us this recognition. It means a lot to us. It keeps us motivated. It keeps us wanting to strive more,” Pangilinan added.

Mariano admitted that she has long wanted to get an award.

“I love receiving awards. Totoo iyan. And ever since, it's been my dream to receive awards and to be recognized. May sense of fulfillment,” the actress said.

The two, meanwhile, teased about an upcoming big project.

“We have a big project in the works right now. So, I'm sure aabangan 'yan ng supporters natin. Siyempre kami sobrang excited kami sa material,” Pangilinan said.

Currently, Mariano and Pangilinan are the lead stars of “He’s Into Her,” which is already on its second season. They are also part of Star Magic’s upcoming U.S. tour.

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”



