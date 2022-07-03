MANILA – Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are excited to go out of the country together for the first time as they join their fellow Star Magic talents in this year's “Beyond the Stars: Star Magic US Tour” concert series.

The two were supposed to do a project abroad several months ago, but it did not push through because of the pandemic.

“We were supposed to have a project abroad actually during the pandemic. We were so excited for that. Pero hindi nag-push through, so medyo na-sad kami. So ngayon, nung sinabi na mag-a-abroad kami for work, not just work kasi marami kaming time to go around as well, sobrang excited kami,” said Pangilinan during a virtual press conference, as cited by Push.

“First time namin mag-abroad together, to go through many first times there na yung mga sightseeing, eating in different places, seeing a lot of experiences with our co-artists. It’s a dream come true and we’re just excited to go through it all together,” he added.

Besides the fact that she will be going on a tour abroad with Pangilinan, Mariano said this will also be the first time she will set foot in the United States.

“Of course, I’m really looking forward to this; honestly, this being my first time to go to the US as well, and what more na kasama ko siya, kasama ko silang lahat. I’m sure it’s something that I’m really looking forward to. It’s something that I’m really excited about,” she said.

“Just to experience a whole new different country since feeling ko, I’ve been stuck here in the Philippines for almost four years. I haven’t been able to travel talaga since nagkaroon ng pandemic. But now, I’m given the opportunity to do that, and I’m really excited.”

Currently, Mariano and Pangilinan are the lead stars of “He’s Into Her,” which is already on its second season.

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

