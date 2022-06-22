‘He’s Into Her’ to hold finale concert at Big Dome

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano perform during the ‘He’s Into Her’ Season 1 concert in August 2021. Screenshot

MANILA — “He’s Into Her,” the hit series starring the breakout tandem Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, will conclude its sophomore season in August with a grand live concert, ABS-CBN announced on Wednesday.

Titled “HIH: All Access,” the finale concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 27, with ticket prices ranging from P200 (general admission) to P3,000 (VVIP).

Pangilinan and Mariano, dubbed local showbiz’s “New-Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” will headline the show, along with Jeremiah Lisbo and Kaori Oinuma and the rest of the cast of “He’s Into Her.”

Eto na talaga ang pinaka-exciting part!!! 🥰



The bearkadas are going to The Big Dome! HOO-HAH! HOO-HAH! 📣#HIHAllAccess: The #HesIntoHerSeason2 Grand Finale Concert happening this Aug. 27, 8PM! Ticket prices are listed 👆🏼 and keep posted for the release SOON! pic.twitter.com/tbzKGNWS12 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) June 22, 2022

The 16-episode second season is currently streaming on iWantTFC, and is broadcast on television via the Kapamilya Channel and A2Z.

Its debut season, which ended in July 2021, similarly wrapped with a concert featuring performances from the cast. However, unlike the upcoming “All Access” show at the Big Dome, the first was a livestreamed digital concert due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He’s Into Her,” directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, follows the story of Deib (Pangilinan) and Max (Mariano), once school rivals who become lovers.

The massive success of its first season catapulted the “DonBelle” tandem to wide popularity, making Pangilinan and Mariano among the most in-demands stars of their generation.