'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' to premiere on July 25

MANILA -- Anger, revenge and love took the spotlight in the full trailer of "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin," the upcoming series of ABS-CBN and TV5, has been released on Monday.

The new series under JRB Creative Production – who is behind the hit drama program in 2020, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” – stars Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Ria Atayde and Tony Labrusca.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Mique, it also stars Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.

According to the trailer, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air starting July 25 at 3:50 p.m. after "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays at 3:50 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

Related video: