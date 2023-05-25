Jane Oineza starts taping for 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin'

MANILA -- Cameras have started to roll for the upcoming series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" starring Jane Oineza.

Highlights from the first taping day were shared on social media by JRB Creative Production.

Oineza can be seen shooting scenes with JC de Vera in the video, with another clip showing director FM Reyes giving instructions to his artists.

"Hello mga Kapamilya at mga Kapatid, nandito po tayo sa first day taping ng 'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin,'" the actress said.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" is the newest collaboration series of ABS-CBN and TV5.

It was just last week when JRB Creative Production announced the new project that is bannered by Oineza, De Vera, Ria Atayde, Tony Labrusca.



