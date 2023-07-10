Diana (Charlie Dizon) holds Baby's (Loisa Andalio) hand wearing her lost sibling's bracelet. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — ABS-CBN is set to make its afternoon prime comeback with "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" airing this July.

According to its latest trailer, "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will air starting July 25 at 3 p.m. and will have Saturday episodes at 2:30 p.m.

The nearly 3-minute clip shows Diana (Charlie Dizon) on a quest to find her siblings, with Baby (Loisa Andalio) pretending to one of them.

Meanwhile, Angela (Alexa Ilacad) is a writer who is looking into the mystery of Baby.

Also joining the cast are Elisse Joson, Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, Sunshine Dizon, and Argel Saycon.

Veteran actress Snooky Serna will also be having a special participation in the series.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," the first collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5, will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: