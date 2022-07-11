Maroon 5 tickets for PH concert to go on sale on August 4

MANILA – Ticket prices to the upcoming concert of Maroon 5 in the Philippines have already been announced.

Across its social media platform on Monday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines said tickets to the group’s Manila show are priced at P23,500 for floor standing, P22,000 for patron sides, P20,000 for lower box A premium, P17,500 for lower box A regular, P15,000 for lower box B premium, and P13,500 for lower box B regular.

Additionally, tickets are priced at P8,000 for upper box premium, P6,500 for upper box regular, and P2,500 for general admission.

The tickets will go on sale via SM Tickets online and its various outlets at 10 a.m. on August 4 for Fan Club Presale (online), August 5 for LNPH Presale (online), and August 6 for public on sale (online and outlets).

The concert, which will be the band's second time in Manila, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on December 8.

Maroon 5 gained global fame in 2002 with the release of the album "Songs About Jane," which included hits "This Love," "Harder to Breathe," and "Sunday Morning."

Their other hits include "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," and "Girls Like You."

Aside from Manila, Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, will also have stops in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok.