Maroon 5 set to perform at MoA Arena on December 8

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Rams in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

Maroon 5 is set to hold a concert at Mall of Asia Arena on December 8, the American chart-topping band announced on its website.

Frontman Adam Levine and crew last performed in the Philippines in March 2019, also at MoA Arena.

The band gained global fame in 2002 with the release of "Songs About Jane", which included hits "This Love," "Harder to Breathe," and "Sunday Morning."

Their other hits include "Moves Like Jagger," "Sugar," and "Girls Like You."

Levine and co. also have stops in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Bangkok.