Liza Soberano reacts to those criticizing her voice acting on Netflix's 'Trese'

MANILA – Liza Soberano said she completely understands how some people were very critical of how she voiced Alexandra Trese in the Netflix animated series “Trese.”

In an interview with beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo for the latest episode of the “Between Us Queens” podcast, Soberano said she knew “there would a lot of backlash” when she decided to take on the role.

“Just like any universe like Harry Potter or maybe Marvel or the DC universe, their supporters are very protective of those universes and those characters. They only want the best for it. I can understand if there are people that have opinions about my voice acting, or about me even getting cast as Alexandra Trese. I completely understand that,” she said.

Nonetheless, Soberano said she is still so grateful and happy for the opportunity because she learned so much from doing it.

“I actually enjoyed the dubbing so much. I only had two days to dub it with six hours on each day. [Because of it], I kind of had separation anxiety after doing it. I felt like ‘This is it? This is all I had to do?’ I wanted to do more,” she explained.

In a way, Soberano said voice acting has become a new passion for her too.

“It’s something I want to continue on doing. I actually want to take lessons for it so that I can apply it in acting,” she said.

When asked if she ever dreamed of getting into voice acting before, the Kapamilya actress confessed: “I never thought I would be given the opportunity honestly. It’s not something I was curious or passionate about before.”

“But my boyfriend Enrique (Gil), he is someone that likes to copy voices. So when it was offered to me, ‘Why was it offered to me and not you?’ Of course, it’s a female character [so I got it and not him]. But he’s the one who’s passionate about that kind of stuff. When it was offered to me, it was also kind of like an ode to him in a way,” she added.

The 6-episode "Trese" is based on a popular Filipino graphic novel book series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which first saw print in 2005.

It revolves around Alexandra Trese, a young woman called to investigate crimes attributed to supernatural causes.

“Trese” premiered on Netflix last June 11, with Soberano voicing the lead character in its Filipino version, while Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell of the “Pretty Little Liars” fame was Soberano’s counterpart in the series’ English version.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC