'Trese,' 'Fan Girl' top Netflix viewing in PH

MANILA – Animated series “Trese” and award-winning film “Fan Girl” are dominating Netflix Philippines, currently the top 2 most viewed on the streaming platform in the country.

“Trese” premiered on Netflix last June 11. An adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, “Trese” is set in Manila where mythical creatures in Philippine folklore live in hiding among humans.

Detective Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld composed of malevolent supernatural beings.

Liza Soberano voiced the lead character in its Filipino version, while Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell of the “Pretty Little Liars” fame was Soberano’s counterpart in the series’ English version.

Meanwhile, it’s only the second day for “Fan Girl” since it started streaming on Netflix.

"Fan Girl" is about how "an infatuated fan finds an unexpected way to meet her celebrity crush and discovers a dark reality behind the facade of fame and her fantasy world."

Starring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino, it had its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival last year.

The Antoinette Jadaone masterpiece reached a wider audience when it was released as an entry to the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival.

