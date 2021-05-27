Why Liza Soberano was initially hesitant to do 'Trese'

MANILA -- Actress Liza Soberano admitted that she was initially hesitant to lend her voice to "Trese," the anime adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.



In Star Magic's Inside News, Soberano said she doubted herself if she could do voice acting.

"Honestly when it was first offered to me I kind of had some hesitations and I think that was mostly due to the fact that I didn't really have the confidence or I was kind of doubting myself if I could really do it because voice acting is a whole different game. It's completely different from acting," Soberano said.

"In voice acting, you are supposed to bring that emotion out through your voice. Of course while you are dubbing it there's a bit of emotion that you have to put out in your face pero not all the time. It's carried out in your voice and that's something I had to learn," she added.

Soberano, who dubbed "Trese" for two days, said she was also taught how to talk with her "new voice."

"I have a very high pitchy voice. So I was trained by Sir Rudolf, my voice coach, to modulate it and bring it lower," she said.

"I'm talking from my head but they taught me how to talk through my chest, with my chest. So it's kind a hard for me to adjust from head talking to chest talking," Soberano added.



In "Trese," Soberano plays the lead character Alexandra Trese, a healer-warrior and the protector of human beings from underworld creatures.



"I think our similarities -- we are both very brave. I feel like I'm brave for even taking on the character of Alexandra Trese knowing that it's not my forte, voice acting is not my forte. Basically knowing that it's such a big role, a big project. And it's a big shoe to fill basically. And I know that 'Trese' has a lot of fans, a lot of comic book fans, and they are very protective of these characters and of course they only want the best," she said.

Netflix released the official trailer for "Trese" just last week.

The local voice talents, directed by Rudolf Baldonado, include Simon dela Cruz (Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese).

Soberano's counterpart in the English version of "Trese" is Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell of "Pretty Little Liars" fame.

Other voice actors in this version include Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, Nicole Scherzinger, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Dante Basco.

Directed by Jay Oliva ("Justice League Dark," "The Legend of Korra"), "Trese" will premiere on Netflix on June 11 and will have six episodes.

Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the series' theme titled "Paagi," with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.

