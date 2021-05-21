WATCH: Netflix's 'Trese' trailer features Liza Soberano's voice

A scene from "Trese." Handout

MANILA -- Netflix on Friday released the official trailer for "Trese," the anime adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo.

The two-minute clip features the Filipino language version of the series, with lead character Alexandra Trese voiced by Kapamilya star Liza Soberano.

The local voice talents, directed by Rudolf Baldonado, include Simon dela Cruz (Crispin and Basilio), Apollo Abraham (Captain Guerrero), Christopher Carlo Caling (Hank), Christian Velarde (Nuno), and Eugene Adalia (Anton Trese).

Soberano's counterpart in the English version of "Trese" is Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell of "Pretty Little Liars" fame.

Other voice actors in this version include Darren Criss, Jon Jon Briones, Nicole Scherzinger, Manny Jacinto, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Dante Basco.

Directed by Jay Oliva ("Justice League Dark," "The Legend of Korra"), "Trese" will premiere on Netflix on June 11 and will have six episodes.

Filipino band UDD, formerly known as Up Dharma Down, composed the series' theme titled "Paagi," with lyrics by Armi Millare and Paul Yap.

