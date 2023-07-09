Lovi Poe elated as 'Seasons' is now top movie on Netflix PH

Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino play Charlie and Kurt respectively in Netflix movie 'Seasons.' Handout

MANILA - Lovi Poe is filled with absolute joy and excitement as her movie "Seasons" has soared to the top spot on Netflix, becoming the most popular film of the moment in the Philippines.

In a social media post on Saturday, Poe celebrated the milestone while sharing a picture of the movie poster at the number one spot.

“Pinch me, please & Pangs, #1 Movie in the Philippines tayo... woot woot,” she said. “Proud of everyone part of #SEASONS. We did it!”

Also starring Carlo Aquino, the movie premiered on Netflix on Friday. Its story revolves around the complicated yet relatable bond shared by best friends Charlie (Poe) and Kurt (Aquino).

They navigate the fine line between platonic and romantic love, inviting viewers to contemplate and ponder on the complexities of such relationships.

As the story unfolds, it prompts audiences to reflect upon the blurred boundaries between these two forms of love, offering thought-provoking moments that resonate long after the film ends.

In a recent roundtable interview with ABS-CBN News, Poe shared that she actually came up with the whole concept of the film. She aimed to remind viewers about the importance of taking responsibility for one's mistakes.

“I basically came up with this story because we all make mistakes in our lives. It is inevitable for us. We have to face the consequences of our mistakes. It’s just something that we have to deal with. But it is very rare for people to take full responsibility of their mistakes,” she said.

“I came up with the story because it’s kind of me saying that I take full responsibility for my mistakes in the past. It may not be like this story of Charlie, but it’s just owning up to my mistakes. It’s kind of like a reminder to some people that you yourselves have to as well.”

Poe wishes that her character would serve as a poignant reminder that making mistakes is a natural part of being human.

“Charlie is flawed. That’s the main reason of the story. We usually watch a story or a character that we would cheer for because she’s the lead of the movie. But I wanted someone to remind people that we are human, we make mistakes and we won’t sometimes cheer for what they do. And that’s Charlie,” she explained.

Poe also elaborated on her perspective as to why the Filipino viewers connect deeply with the movie's storyline.

“I think a lot of us probably have – not to judge or anything – but I feel like some people enter this whole best friend relationship sometimes because they are actually in love and they are hoping that it goes to the next step. Maybe that could be for some people,” she said.

“But then for others, I think it’s not hard to fall in love with your best friend because when you’re able to confide and be yourself with someone, when you’re comfortable completely, there’s this sense of familiarity and comfort that makes you realize, ‘Why can’t I just love this person? It’s so easy. I don’t have to pretend.’ So I think that’s a huge factor as well,” the actress continued.

“Seasons” was directed by Easy Ferrer and written by Dwein Baltazar.