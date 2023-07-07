Netflix film 'Seasons' starring Lovi Poe, Carlo Aquino now streaming

More than just teaching a lesson, Netflix’s latest film “Seasons” will ask viewers to introspect and look for one in the life they are living.

“Don’t take people for granted,” actress Lovi Poe, who stars in the film as Charlie, said.

The concept of “Seasons,” which was directed by Easy Ferrer and written by Dwein Baltazar, was the brainchild of Poe.

“I really just wanted to do a film. It is a first step that I took. Im so happy the first concept I came up with— It came out the way I wanted it to,” Poe said.

“Seasons” is a believable and moving tale of friendship, love, and letting go.

The story follows the complicated, albeit relatable relationship of best friends Charlie (Poe) and Kurt, starring Carlo Aquino, who after a string of failed relationships, made a deal to take risks and look for love again.

The pair portrayed characters that make careless and absurd decisions — a notion, while not many may openly admit, can happen to the best of us— especially when in love.

“Tinatry ko talaga i-convey is yung character ko is flawed. How people are in real life. And she showed her past that explains why she is like that,” Poe explained.

“Si Kurt naman, pareho silang genuine. Pinapakita nila pagmamahal sa isa’t isa. Kaya lang flawed sila pareho,” Aquino chimed in.

As the two navigate the shifts in their friendship, they learn, however, that letting go does not need to be a goodbye to hurt— and that coping, forgetting, is much harder than leaving.

“Don’t take people who were there for you for granted. We tend to, just because we are used to having people sa tabi mo,” Poe said

“Pag-ibig talaga yun. Yun talaga,” Aquino added.

“Seasons” is gradual and unhurried but will keep viewers engaged. It offers unique storytelling to a cliche trope.

“Lahat ng nagtrabaho sa pelikula no to very passionate. Para magawang maganda pelikula,” Aquino enthused.

According to the leading lady, “Seasons” is hopefully just beginning both for her, and character Charlie.

“There are stories [in my head] in the end that come after this,” Poe teased.

“You always learn from your co-actors director. That is the beauty. May takeaway all the time,” she added.