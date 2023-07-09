Guide to Be You 3 concert: Lineup, ticket details

The official poster for the Be You 3 concert, happening at the Araneta Coliseum on July 23. Photo courtesy of Neuwave Events and Productions

MANILA — Be You is coming back this July for its third installment, a year since the local advocacy concert was launched.

The event, happening at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on July 23, has been described by organizer Neuwave Events and Productions as a "tribute to the cleft lip and palate community."

WHAT IS BE YOU?

First launched in July 2022, Be You is a concert that usually features K-pop and local talents, and promotes certain advocacies.

The first installment was billed as a "celebration for people with special needs." K-pop girl group Red Velvet served as the headliner, while local performers included P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and Lady Pipay.

The second edition, held in December was a "tribute to the elderly." It featured performances from K-pop superstars BoA, TVXQ, and Chen and Xiumin from EXO as well as Pilita Corrales, Ian Veneracion, Lady Pipay, and P-pop girl group G22.

Despite championing advocacies, Neuwave has clarified that the Be You concerts "are not for a cause or benefit shows," but "are only made for awareness and tribute."

"We did not solicit or get any donations for these events," it said in a statement last December.

LINEUP

APINK

Long-running K-pop girl group Apink was the first act to be revealed for the event.

Debuting in 2011, Apink became known in K-pop for its "innocent" style of bubblegum pop, reflected in songs like "NoNoNo" and "Mr. Chu." But with the release of 2018's "I'm So Sick," the group began veering towards a more mature and sophisticated sound and image.

Apink, which debuted as an septet but has since been trimmed into a five-piece act, previously performed in the country in 2016 for MTV Music Evolution.

CIX

Launched in 2019 by C9 Entertainment, CIX (Complete in X) consists of BX, Seunghun, Bae Jinyoung (formerly of Wanna One), Yonghee and Hyunsuk.

The group has been building a sizeable international fanbase and won over critics with its dreamy synth-pop single "Cinema" in 2021.

Earlier this year, the quintet released the extended play "OK Episode 2: I'm OK," fronted by the emotionally-charged single "Save Me, Kill Me."

INFINITE'S NAM WOOHYUN

Nam Woohyun rose to fame as the main vocalist of boy band Infinite, best known for songs like "Before the Dawn," "Be Mine" and the critically acclaimed "The Chaser."

The 32-year-old singer launched a solo career in 2016 and has since released four extended plays.

Be You 3 marks Nam's second performance in the country this year, following his guest appearance at the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night last May.

BTOB'S MINHYUK (HUTA)

Lee Minhyuk entered the K-pop scene in 2012 with BTOB, a boy band noted for its members' stellar vocal abilities.

Outside of his group, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter goes by the stage name Huta, releasing his first full album "Hutazone" in 2019.

Last year, Huta dropped his sophomore album "Boom," which includes a hard-hitting hip-hop single of the same title.

LOCAL ARTISTS

Local artists, who usually open the concert, for Be You 3 include Streetboys members and "It's Showtime" hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario.

"Pagdating ng Panahon" hitmaker Ice Seguerra and OPM band Nobita are also set to perform at the event.

TICKETING DETAILS

According to Neuwave, Be You 3 will have the following seating sections with the corresponding ticket prices:

Wave A - P6,500

Wave B P5,500

Patron - P3,500

Lower Box A - P3,000

Lower Box B - P2,500

Upper Box - P1,500

📣 Hold onto your smiles, because something BIG is coming your way! 🌟✨



Tickets will go on sale starting July 10 through TicketNet's outlets and website, the promoter said.

Replying to a query on Twitter, Neuwave said each person can purchase up to three tickets per transaction.

