Cha Eun-woo, Kim Seon-ho and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon are among the South Korean celebrities set to visit Manila in July 2023. Photo from artists' respective Instagram accounts

MANILA — June was packed with local events featuring South Korean celebrities but the Hallyu fever continues in July as more K-pop and K-drama stars are scheduled to visit the country.

The series of events starts with Cha Eun-woo, who is set to return to the country on July 2 for a fan meeting at the Araneta Coliseum, organized by a renowned donut shop that the singer-actor endorses.

On July 8, actress Lee Sung-kyung of "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo" fame will hold a fan meeting at the SM North EDSA Skydome, while Girls' Generation's Yuri will host a similar event at the New Frontier Theater the next day.

Singer and producer Bang Yong-guk, best known as a member of the K-pop group B.A.P, will bring his "The Colors of Bang Yong-guk" tour to the Music Museum on July 14.

On July 15, The Boyz will stage the Philippine leg of its "Zeneration" world tour at the Araneta Coliseum, marking the 11-member group's second visit to the country this year following the K-verse concert in April.

K-pop veterans Super Junior are also coming back for a fan party at the Araneta Coliseum on July 21, followed by actor Kim Seon-ho's fan meeting at the same venue on the next day.

Capping off the month is Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, who will mount the Philippine stop of her "The Odd of Love" tour at the Araneta Coliseum on July 30.

