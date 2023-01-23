Kim Seon-ho poses with his Filipino fans at a packed Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, January 22. Instagram: @seonho__kim

MANILA — South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho thanked his Filipino fans for sticking with him "through the hard times" as he held his first in-person fan meeting here on Sunday.

"There's one thing I want to tell you: Thank you so much for always being with me during the hard times, even in the good times. You're always there for me and that is big love," he said through a translator at a jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena.

Kim also appeared emotional as he watched the fan project video that played at the end of his fan meeting. The video featured collective and individual messages from his Filipino fans as well as their cover of his song "Reason."

"Actually, I promised that I won't cry," he said in response. "There was a lot of touching messages in the video but I really like and appreciate that you promised me that even through the hard times, you'll always be there for me."

Amid his meteoric rise to fame in 2021, the "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" star was embroiled in a controversy, where he publicly apologized after being accused of telling his former girlfriend to get an abortion.

The scandal led to his his Korean endorsements getting pulled as well as his departure from the popular Korean variety show "2 Days 1 Night," hurting his burgeoning career.

After taking a brief hiatus, Kim made a comeback through the Korean version of the play "Touching The Void." He has also since resumed filming his upcoming projects.

"I promise you I'll be back with more projects in the future as a better actor and not to disappoint anyone," he said.

The energy was palpable at the venue where, according to host Kring Kim, around 10,000 fans gathered. Kim opened the event by serenading his fans with a cover of Paul Kim's "Every Day Every Moment" and ended it with his own song "Reason."

"I was very shocked tonight, I almost collapsed while singing," he said after his opening number to the delight of the crowd.

He also played some relay games and reenacted some scenes from the dramas he starred in such as "Hometown Cha-cha-cha," "Start-Up" and "Catch The Ghost" with some fans, including one who wore a bridal gown for the occasion.

"I think I should've worn a tuxedo," a visibly flustered Kim said in jest.

In a special segment about his favorites and Filipino food and culture, Kim confessed that he got to try the Filipino staple pancit which, he said, was the first dish he ate upon arriving in the Philippines. He described pancit as delicious and compared it to Korean's own noodle dish japchae.

He also said he would like to try the Filipino dessert bibingka, which was, he was told, was similar to Korea's tteok or rice cake.

The event is part of Kim's Asia fan meeting tour.

Kim began his career as a theater actor before debuting on TV in 2017 through the series "Good Manager." He gained prominence in 2020 after starring in the drama "Start-Up."

