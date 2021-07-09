Is John Prats the new director of 'It's Showtime'?

MANILA -- Apart from being an actor and dancer, John Prats is fast becoming an in-demand director as he recently took on the role for the ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

While it was not clear if it was for just one episode, mainstay host Vhong Navarro told the madlang pipol that it was Prats who was directing the Friday episode of the show.

“Dapat i-enjoy natin ngayon dahil ang direktor natin ngayon ay si John Prats,” Navarro revealed during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment.

“Direk John Prats in the house,” Kim Chui added.

On Instagram, Prats posted a photo of him while working as a director and thanked Arnel Natividad, one of the directors at ABS-CBN, for his help.

“A great director gives life to a work of art -- gives it a heartbeat... a pulse... opens its eyes to the world,” he shared in the caption, quoting author Adrienne Posey.

It was not the first that Prats has directed an ABS-CBN show. He was also tapped to direct the last ABS-CBN Christmas special.

Prats said he still could not believe what just happened, adding that he will eternally be grateful for this experience.

“To God be the glory! Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Sa next post na po ako magpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga nakasama ko sa journey na ito. Salamat mga KAPAMILYA! Lord God maraming salamat! Para sayo po ito!!! Dream come true,” he wrote at the time.

Several celebrities also extended their congratulations to Prats including Darren Espanto, Julia Montes, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Cherry Pie Picache, and Moira dela Torre among others.



