'Sobrang surreal': John Prats overwhelmed after directing ABS-CBN Christmas Special

MANILA – John Prats was overwhelmed with joy after finishing with flying colors his first time to direct the ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

After its airing on Sunday, ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, who worked backstage for the special, shared a video of the staff and crew of the show cheering Prats on.

They were congratulating him for a job well done as he directed one of the most anticipated shows of the Kapamilya network every year.

In the video, Bianca Gonzalez, who was Felipe’s backstage co-host, was shown giving Prats a hug while saying how proud she is of him.

“Surreal, sobrang surreal,” Prats quipped.

SUPER CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ONE AND ONLY JOHN PRATS!!!!!!!!! GRABE HALIMAW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oL6KkbuNOP — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 20, 2020

On his own Instagram page, Prats said he still could not believe of what just happened, adding that he will eternally be grateful for this experience.

“To God be the glory! Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Sa next post na po ako magpapasalamat sa lahat ng mga nakasama ko sa journey na ito. Salamat mga KAPAMILYA! Lord God maraming salamat! Para sayo po ito!!! Dream come true,” he wrote.

Several celebrities also extended their congratulations to Prats including Darren Espanto, Julia Montes, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Cherry Pie Picache, Vhong Navarro, Moira dela Torre and Gretchen Ho among others.

The ABS-CBN Christmas special aired on Sunday after the successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.

