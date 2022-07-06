Kuh Ledesma set to release album of kundiman, OPM songs

MANILA -- Music veteran Kuh Ledesma is set to release a new album "K: Para sa Bayan Kong Mahal," which will include kundiman and OPM songs.

Ledesma announced her upcoming 10-track album, which will be available on digital music streaming platforms soon, in a social media post on Wednesday.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ledesma shared that the album is a collection of kundiman and OPM songs.

"This album is a collection of kundiman and OPM songs with an avant garde pop and world instrumentation. All the songs in the album were arranged by the late great Bob Aves. Watch out for it," Ledesma wrote.

Among the tracks are Tagalog classics "Mutya ng Pasig," "Saan Ka Man Naroroon," "Bulaklak," "Ugoy ng Duyan," "Dahil Sa 'Yo" and "Bayan Ko."

Ledesma is the original singer of George Canseco’s "Ako Ay Pilipino," a patriotic song released during and associated with the Marcos regime.

Ledesma, however, openly supported Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the May 9 elections.