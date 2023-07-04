Kim Chiu poses for a photo during a launch event by the Chinese fast food chain Chowking, which she endorses. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Kim Chiu is happy and excited as "It's Showtime" has found a new home in GMA's GTV channel.

The actress made the statement on the sidelines of an event by the Chinese fast food chain Chowking, which she has been endorsing for the past six years.

Comparing their move to GTV to Chowking's latest product, Spicy Chao Fan or fried rice, she said: "It's spicy, it's interesting, it's something na papanoorin mo talaga and aabangan mo talaga."

"Mas wider 'yung naging reach namin and we're just very happy and very thankful na sa maraming platforms kami mapapanood," she added. "Mas maraming madlang people 'yung mapapasaya namin."

Chiu said she is also looking forward to having more Kapuso talents on "It's Showtime," which she believes will be a treat for their viewers.

"Siyempre nakaka-excite 'yon for madlang people viewers. Lahat naman ng ginagawa namin para sa madlang people, at least we give them a different taste," she said.

When asked what she thinks the transfer of "It's Showtime" means for the local entertainment industry, Chiu acknowledged that even she does not know what will happen next.

Nevertheless, she said she is welcoming the change and making the most out of it.

"Hindi talaga natin alam what will happen tomorrow so we just have to enjoy kung ano ang nangyayari ngayon. Let's live the experience," she said.

"Embrace the change and be happy."

Aside from being one of the hosts of "It's Showtime," Chiu also stars in the new Prime Video series "Fit Check," a collaboration with Dreamscape Entertainment.

"The other half of the year is going to be more exciting," the actress declared.