The cast of 'Fit Check' during its press conference. Photo from Prime Video.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu wants to highlight the ukay culture in the Philippines with the new Prime Video series "Fit Check," a collaboration with Dreamscape Entertainment.

"This is really close to home para sa 'kin. I'm really excited na gawin 'tong project na 'to. Tapos ang kulay-kulay pa ng series namin and 'yung mga cameo ng mga kasama namin dito sa show, they portray in real life, fashion designers like Michael Leyva, real-life stage directors like Robby Carmona, mga models, influencers," Chiu said in a press conference.

"Ang ukay naman, basura 'yan sa iba pero gem sa karamihan and nasa pagsusuot lang naman 'yan. Kunwari 'yung damit mo, P100 pero 'yung confidence mo pang-P1 million, hindi na importante 'yung presyo, ang importante nasa nagdadala lang 'yan," she added.

Chiu added that they were also immersed in the country's fashion scene for the series.

"Parang napunta lang kami sa mundo nila portraying our own roles sa kwento. Nakakakilabot siya na nandun na kami and most especially sa location namin, pinakita namin ang ganda ng Maynila. 'Pag napanood 'to ng buong mundo, ganyan pala sa Manila, Philippines, maka-visit nga, and nakapag-shoot pa kami sa Manila Post Office bago ito masunog," she said.

"This is something big for us and this is really a big project with big expectations so lakihan niyo na expectations niyo kasi mami-meet namin 'yun," she confidently declared.

Co-star Christopher de Leon noted how the show had a unique concept, which made him say yes to be part of the series.

"It has a very unique concept, the ukay queen and the fashion world and then it promotes our culture. We have a great cast, we have good music. It has a big concept, big dream for this project so I have to grab it," he said.

Her experience thrifting clothes at a young made Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza push through with the show.

"I don't think Kim needed any help for her performance kasi kaya niya na talaga mag-isa. Honestly po, taga-Baguio ako so mahilig po talaga akong mag-ukay before and nung high school pa lang kami nag-uukay na kami, sanay na kami riyan," she said.

"So when it was pitched to me, it was a very special project to me and when offered the role of kontrabida, tinitignan ko po kasi rito kung paano 'yung development ng character and nung ni-pitch po sa'kin, I really liked the character development of Stella, the role I'm playing."

Jake Ejercito, for his part, is glad to work with Chiu: "Talagang na-pressure ako, it was very daunting for me but (I'm) very grateful for the trust ng mga boss na mapabilang sa show na 'to," he said.

"Once you get to know Kimmy it's really easy to get along with her and I'm sure everyone will agree with me na si Kim talaga 'yung glue that kept us together. 'Yung energy niya hindi talaga bumababa and it's so contagious, nahahawa 'yung buong set," he added.

"Fit Check" will start airing on Prime Video on July 6.

