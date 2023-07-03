'Idol PH' winner Khimo Gumatay releases debut single

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay has released his debut single "Nasunog" under Star Music.

The track was composed by Gumatay himself with Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

"Nasunog" is now available on various music streaming platforms. Its lyrics video is now available on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Early this year, Gumatay announced that he is set to release an album under Star Music, which would include some of his original compositions.

He has already finished recording it last month.

Last year. Gumatay recorded "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song for the hit action-drama series "The Iron Heart," starring Richard Gutierrez.

