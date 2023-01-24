'Idol PH' winner Khimo Gumatay gears up for album

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay is set to release an album under Star Music.

Gumatay shared the news during his guest appearance on TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Tuesday.

"Aside po sa ASAP, may wino-workout po kaming album ni sir Jonathan (Manalo) under Star Music po. Abangan niyo po 'yan," he said.

According to Gumatay, part of his upcoming album are some of his original compositions.

Meanwhile, the singer is thankful for the opportunity to record the theme song for the action-drama series "The Iron Heart" starring Richard Gutierrez, as well as the chance to be part of the ABS-CBN variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

"Sobrang blessed po ako. Sobrang saya, sobrang proud nila (pamilya at mga kaibigan) dahil actual OST na po ang kinanta ko at buong bansa na po ang nakakarinig ng boses ko," he said.

"Dahil sa kanila, marami po akong nahuhugot na lessons sa mga mentors. Doon po ako nakakahugot ng inspiration," he added.

