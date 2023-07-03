K-pop stars Lim Yoona and Lee Junho star in the romantic comedy drama 'King the Land.' Photo: Instagram/@netflixkcontent

The management companies of K-pop stars Lim Yoona and Lee Junho have denied that the two artists are dating, according to a report.

Rumors surfaced early Monday that the Girls' Generation and 2PM members, who currently star in the romantic-comedy series "King the Land," are in a relationship.

But in separate statements, SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment denied the rumors, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

"The two are just close and the dating rumors are not true," said SM Entertainment, which manages Yoona.

"The two are close, but upon checking [with Lee Junho], the dating rumors are groundless," JYP Entertainment said.

Yoona debuted in 2007 with the iconic Girls' Generation, known for hits such as "Gee" and "I Got A Boy."

Junho, meanwhile, entered the K-pop scene in 2008 with 2PM, a boy band noted for its members' macho image. Among the group's popular singles are "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

The two currently star in the drama "King the Land," which recently premiered on Netflix and follows the love story between a hotel conglomerate heir and his employee.

