K-pop playback: The music of Girls' Generation

The members of Girls' Generation celebrate the group's 13th debut anniversary last Aug. 5, 2020. Instagram: @515sunnyday

MANILA — On August 5, 2007, Girls' Generation made its debut into the K-pop scene with the iconic "Into the New World."

The 9-piece act has become one of the most recognized and influential K-pop acts, contributing greatly to the industry's global ascent with its numerous hit songs.

After 14 years, Girls' Generation remains a solid 8-piece act (Jessica departed in 2014) with Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona still under their original label, SM Entertainment. Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun are still a part of the group despite having signed with other talent agencies.

While the girls have yet to release a new song as a full group since 2017's "Holiday" and "All Night," they continue to have a strong presence in South Korea's entertainment scene, either as soloists, actresses or variety show hosts.

In fact, all of the girls are set to appear in a variety show in celebration of the group's 14th anniversary this year, according to a report from the Korea Herald.

In time for Girls' Generation's 14th anniversary, here's a look-back at some of the group's notable singles: