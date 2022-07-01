‘Darna’ joins other Kapamilya stars in TV5 station ID

‘Darna’ stars (from left) Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, lead actress Jane de Leon, and Zaijian Jaranilla are seen in the TV5 station ID. Screenshot

MANILA — “Darna” actress Jane de Leon and her co-stars in the long-awaited ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo comics were among the personalities shown in the new station ID of TV5 released on Friday.

Themed “Iba Ang Saya Pag Sama-Sama,” the station ID music video features the channel’s programming lineup, including ABS-CBN shows currently being broadcast on TV5 under the two companies’ blocktime partnership.

Mainstays of “ASAP Natin ‘To” seen are Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, Kim Chiu, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Maymay Entrata, Darren Espanto, Robi Domingo, and AC Bonifacio.

Stars of ABS-CBN’s primetime series also appear in the new station ID: Coco Martin, Sharon Cuneta, John Arcilla, Tirso Cruz III, Lorna Tolentino, and Jaime Fabregas, among others, from “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”; Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla from “2 Good 2 Be True”; Ivana Alawi, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jameson Blake, and Jake Ejercito from “A Family Affair”; and Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio from “Love in 40 Days.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Unlike the other Kapamilya programs, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is not yet airing. Its inclusion appears to hint that it will soon join TV5’s lineup of shows, still in partnership with ABS-CBN.

In the station ID, de Leon is joined by Janella Salvador, who portrays Darna’s nemesis Valentina; Joshua Garcia, who plays a cop named Brian; and Zaijian Jaranilla, who acts as Darna’s sidekick Ding.

Teasers for “Darna” have indicated that it is will premiere soon.

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Darna” is helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco.