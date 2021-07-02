Patrick Meneses pens ex-GF Ara Mina touching message on her wedding

MANILA -- Netizens praised Bulakan, Bulacan Vice Mayor Patrick Meneses after he wrote a touching message for his ex-girlfriend Ara Mina who had just tied the knot with businessman Dave Almarinez.

On Instagram, Meneses posted a photo of him with the newlyweds during their wedding in Baguio City last June 30.

“We hardly ever come across a love that is unconditional & so committed to each other, transcending the test of time and growing even stronger through trials,” he said.

“I am honored to have witnessed such promising love that you both shared during this memorable occasion. Wishing you both all the best & a Happy Ever After! Cheers Haze & Dave! Much love as always.”

Meneses and Mina have a daughter, Mandy, who is now six years old. The two reportedly parted ways in 2015.

Mina and Almarinez exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges, with close friends and family in attendance.

The couple got engaged in January this year.

“Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together,” Mina told Almarinez in her January announcement of their engagement.

“God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love,” she said at the time.

Among the celebrities in attendance at their wedding were Mina's sister Cristine Reyes, Jenny Miller, Barbie Imperial, Melissa Ricks, Samantha Bernardo, Jaycee Parker, and Jessa Zaragoza.

Mina, a screen veteran, is currently seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” while Almarinez is the president and CEO of the state-run Philippine International Trading Corporation.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC