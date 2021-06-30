Ara Mina, Dave Almarinez get married

Ara Mina and Dave Almarinez, who got engaged in January, pose for their pre-nuptial shoot. Instagram: @therealaramina

(UPDATED) Actress Ara Mina and businessman Dave Almarinez got married on Wednesday afternoon in Baguio City.

The two exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony at Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges, with close friends and family in attendance.

The couple got engaged in January this year.

Mina, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, has referred to Almarinez as an “answered prayer.”

Video courtesy of Leo Almodal

“Thank you for not giving up on me. You are the reason why we have stronger days together,” Mina told Almarinez in her January announcement of their engagement.

“God led us to each other for a greater purpose. Let us both live it with faith and love,” she said at the time.

Among the celebrities in attendance at their wedding were Mina's sister Cristine Reyes, Jenny Miller, Barbie Imperial, Melissa Ricks, Samantha Bernardo, Jaycee Parker, and Jessa Zaragoza.

Mina, a screen veteran, is currently seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” while Almarinez is the president and CEO of the state-run Philippine International Trading Corporation.

