‘Not a throwback snap’: Angel Locsin wows fans with new hairstyle

Angel Locsin shares the before and after snaps of her hair treatment on Thursday. Instagram: @therealangellocsin

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin wowed her followers on Thursday as she shared a selfie that some mistook as a throwback snap.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Locsin is seen sporting a fresh, but familiar, hairstyle.

“That 2000’s flat iron hair days. Should we bring this look back?” she wrote in the caption.

She credited hairstylist Celeste Tuviera for the transformation.

“May mahika! I’m so happy,” Locsin said in a video on Instagram Stories, showing her moments after getting her hair treated.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the comments on Locsin’s post, many of her followers said they thought the photo was an old one.

The answers to her question — whether she should keep the hairstyle — were a flood of yeses, with celebrity friends saying it suits her.