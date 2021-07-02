Kokoy de Santos releases new song 'Selos'

MANILA -- Actor-singer Kokoy de Santos is excited with the release of his new single "Selos," which is now available on various music streaming platforms.

ABS-CBN's Star Music has also released the official lyric video of "Selos," which was composed by J.O Sarmiento and produced by Rox Santos.

"Alam niyo hanggang ngayon surreal pa rin ang pakiramdam. Kasi hindi ko akalain, lahat kami rito sa bahay, na magkakaroon ako ng first single 'yun nga yung 'Lagi-Lagi.' At ngayon may second single na ako, wow! Hindi ko ma-explain," de Santos said in a Facebook live session.

"Ang kanta na ito ay binibigyan mo ng assurance ang partner mo o mahal mo na kahit sino man 'yan (umaaligid) eh sa iyo lang ibabaling ang mata," de Santos said of "Selos."

De Santos is best known for his lead role in in the popular boys' love (BL) digital series “Gameboys.” He also starred in iWantTFC's BL series "Oh, Mando!" with Alex Diaz.

De Santos got his big break in acting was when he starred in the film "Fuccbois," an official entry to 15th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

