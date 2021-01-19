Star Music releases music video of Kokoy de Santos' 'Lagi-Lagi'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Star Music has released the music video of actor-singer Kokoy de Santos' latest single "Lagi-Lagi."

The feel-good love song composed by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by Roque “Rox” Santos is about a promise to never stop loving and always being there for your love.



The almost three-minute music video is directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez.

De Santos is best known for his lead role starred in in the popular boys' love (BL) digital series “Gameboys.” He also starred in iWantTFC's BL series "Oh, Mando!" with Alex Diaz.

De Santos got his big break in acting was when he starred in the film "Fuccbois," an official entry to 15th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

