Ex-'Star in a Million' finalist Garth Garcia gears up for concert in LA



Former "Star in A Million" finalist Garth Garcia is gearing up for his latest solo concert "Hits Reimagined," which will be held on July 31 at Thymele Arts in Los Angeles, California.

Joining Garcia as guests are Enzo Morales, Rozen, Janice Javier, and SoCal Kollective Live.

At the concert, Garcia he will also be releasing his CD, which includes the tracks "All this Time," "Dreaming of You," "Together Again," "Exchange of Hearts," and "Do You Miss Me?"

Just recently, his song "Asian Girls" earned Garcia a nomination at PMPC Star Awards 2021 for Best RNB Artist. He also got a nomination at the Outstanding Filipino Awards 2021.

Just last February, Garcia released his version of the 1996 hit "Do You Miss Me," which was originally recorded by Filipino-American dance-pop singer Jocelyn Enriquez.

Dubbed as the Fil-Am Prince of OPM, Garcia won the PMPC Star Awards for Music as New Male Recording Artist of the Year in 2015.

In 2016, he took home the Asian Excellence Awards' Outstanding Recording Artist Award and the following year, he received Gawad Musika's Best Male Recording Artist of the Year.

In 2017, he migrated to US, where he established an events business Starlink Productions, which holds events and concerts in Los Angeles and other cities and states.

Garcia was also a WCOPA medalist and was the only Filipino nominated at Asians on Film Festival in Hollywood for Best Music Video in 2019.

