Garth Garcia covers Jocelyn Enriquez's hit 'Do You Miss Me'

MANILA -- Former "Star in A Million" finalist Garth Garcia is set to release his version of the 1996 hit "Do You Miss Me," which was originally recorded by Filipino-American dance-pop singer Jocelyn Enriquez.

In a statement, Garcia said that Enriquez has influenced his interest in singing and the song was a favorite of his.



Despite the stiff competition in the local music scene, Garcia never gave up his passion for music.

In 2017, he migrated to the US and is currently taking his postgraduate studies at Harvard School of Business while still making music on the side. He established his events business called Starlink Productions that holds events and concerts in Los Angeles and other cities and states.



In December 2020, Garcia had the chance to perform with Enriquez in a virtual concert.

"We did an online concert together last December 2020, but I didn't mention yet that I'm remaking her song. We reached out to her publisher Warner Chappel directly, but her management knows that I'm remaking it," Garcia shared.



"I'm excited to share this track with my fans as it is something different from my previous works, and I got the chance to work with an LA-based producer [MiyamotoSounds], who worked with big-name Hollywood artists.”



Dubbed as the Fil-Am Prince of OPM, Garcia won the PMPC Star Awards for Music as New Male Recording Artist of the Year in 2015.

In 2016, he took home the Asian Excellence Awards' Outstanding Recording Artist Award and the following year, he received Gawad Musika's Best Male Recording Artist of the Year.

Garth was also a WCOPA medalist and was the only Filipino nominated at Asians on Film Festival in Hollywood for Best Music Video in 2019.



The worldwide release for "Do You Miss Me" single is on February 26.

