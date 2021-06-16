LIST: PMPC releases nominees for 12th Star Awards for Music

MANILA -- Several Kapamilya artists grabbed major nominations for the 12th Star Awards for Music.
Daniel Padilla is nominated for Male Recording Artist of the Year for "Mabagal," along with Gloc-9 ("Dungaw"), Sam Mangubat ("Ikaw At Ikaw Pa Rin"), among others.
KZ Tandingan ("Halik sa Hangin"), Moira dela Torre ("Mabagal"), Regine Velasquez ("I am Beautiful") and Sarah Geronimo ("Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap") are among the nominees for Female Recording Artist of the Year.
Vying for Song of the Year are "Huling Sandali" (December Avenue) "Imposible" (KZ Tandingan), "Kung 'Di Na Ako" (Agsunta), "Mabagal" (Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre), "Patawad, Paalam" (Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo), "Pagtingin" (Ben & Ben), and "Pusong Naliligaw" (Sharlene San Pedro feat. Zach Tabudlo).
The Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to OPM icon Kuh Ledesma, while composer Louie Ocampo will received the Parangal Levi Celerio award.
Details of the virtual awarding ceremony will be released soon by Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) headed by Roldan Castro.
Below is the full list of nominees released by the PMPC:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Huling Sandali - December Avenue | Tower of Doom Music
Imposible - KZ Tandingan feat. Shanti Dope | Star Music
Kung 'Di Na Ako - Agsunta | Star Music
Mabagal - Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre | Star Music
Pagtingin - Ben & Ben | Sony Music Philippines
Patawad, Paalam - Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo | Star Music
Pusong Naliligaw - Sharlene San Pedro feat. Zach Tabudlo | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Amgo - Viva Records
BobRey Live - GMA Music
Evolution - Star Music
Feels Trip - Star Music
Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music
Langit Mong Bughaw - Tower of Doom Music
Limasawa Street - Sony Music Philippines
MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Daniel Padilla - Mabagal | Star Music
Garrett Bolden - Handa Na Maghintay | GMA Music
Gloc 9 - Dungaw | Aristotle Pollisco Music
Janno Gibbs - Walang Kupas | Viva Records
John Rendez - Think About It | Star Music
Sam Mangubat - Ikaw At Ikaw Pa Rin | Star Music
TJ Monterde - Karera | PolyEast Records
FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Aicelle Santos - Bakit Siya | GMA Music
Julie Anne San Jose - Nobela | Universal Records
Kuh Ledesma - Sama-Sama sa Pasko | Bravo Records
KZ Tandingan - Halik sa Hangin | Star Music
Moira dela Torre - Mabagal | Star Music
Regine Velasquez - I am Beautiful | Vehnee Saturno Music Corp.
Sarah Geronimo - Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap | Viva Records
CONCERT OF THE YEAR
'Angeline K' To, Concert Namin 'To' - Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment
Braver - Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment
Iconic - iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse
Juris - Resorts World Manila
Ogie and the Hurados - Ultimate Shows, Inc.
Perfect Ten - Resorts World Manila, Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Full House Theater Company, Inc.
The OPM Hitmen - BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.
MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Chad Borja - The OPM Hitmen Live! | BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.
Luke Mejares - Sound Trip Sessions Vol. 1 | Dragon Arc Events Management
Ogie Alcasid - Ogie and The Hurados | Ultimate Shows, Inc.
Raymond Lauchengco - Into The 80's | Solaire Resort & Casino
Richard Reynoso - The OPM Hitmen Live! | BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.
Rico Blanco - Rico Blanco x IV of Spades Live in Concert | Balcony Entertainment and IVOS
Ronnie Liang - Love x Romance Concert | Viva Live, Inc.
FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Angeline Quinto - Angeline K' To, Concert Namin 'To' | Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment
Katrina Velarde - Sikat i2 Katrina Velarde Live In Concert | Viva Live, Inc.
Lea Salonga - Perfect Ten | Resorts World Manila, Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Full House Theater Company, Inc
Moira Dela Torre - Braver | Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment
Regine Velasquez - Iconic | iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse
Sharon Cuneta - Iconic | iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse
Zsa Zsa Padilla - Totally Zsa Zsa | Ultimate Shows, Inc.
DUO/GROUP CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Freestyle - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila
IV of Spades - Rico Blanco x IV of Spades Live in Concert! | Balcony Entertainment and IVOS
Ken Chan and Rita Daniela - My Special Love #BoBreyInConcert | GMA Music and Starmedia Entertainment
Mayonnaise - #Mayonnaiseventeen: Mayonnaise 17th Anniversary Show | Yellow Room Music Philippines and Macbeth Philippines
Southborder - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila
The Company - Party of 5 | Uno High School Alumni Association Inc.
True Faith - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
I am Beautiful - Regine Velasquez / iFace Incorporated
Mabagal / Star Music
Miss Flawless - Ex Battalion Music and Frontrow International
Pusong Naliligaw – Ivory Music and Video
Segundo - Viva Records
Walang Kupas - Viva Records
Wishes and Dreams - Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ang Soundtrack ng Buhay Mo | Star Music
Dinner Hour - Pure Mind Quiet Heart | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
Ikaw ang Melody - MNL48 | Star Music
Lara Maigue - Lara Maigue | Star Music
MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Carlo Aquino - Balisong | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
Garrett Bolden - Handa Na Maghintay | GMA Music
Inigo Pascual - Next In Line | Star Music
Matteo Guidecelli - Sundo | Viva Records
Pong Idusora - Sapi | Lodi Records
Ruru Madrid - Nawawala | GMA Music
TJ Monterde - Karera | PolyEast Records
FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Golden Canedo - More than Before | GMA Music
Julie Anne San Jose - Nobela | Universal Records
Klarisse de Guzman - NBSB | Star Music
Lovi Poe - Segundo | Viva Records
Maricris Garcia - Kahit Ganun Pa Man | GMA Music
Marion Aunor - Paasa | Viva Records
Sarah Geronimo - Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap | Viva Records
DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ben & Ben- Pagtingin | Sony Music Philippines
December Avenue - Huling Sandali | Tower of Doom Music
Ken Chan and Rita Daniela – Tayo ay Forever | GMA Music
MYMP – Wishes and Dreams | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
SB19 - Go Up | Sony Music Philippines
Side A - No More Tears | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
The Company – Sang Tawag Mo Lang | Star Music
NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bryan Chong - Pakiusap | GMA Music
Jem Macatuno - Can't Get Out | Star Music
Jeric Gonzales - Taksil | GMA Music
KD Estrada - One of Many | Star Music
Kyle Raphael - Buwan ng Mayo | Viva Records
Lance Busa - Kapit Lang | Star Music
Lucas Garcia - Because You Believed | Star Music
NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR
AC Bonifacio - Slide into my DM | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
Ashtine - Sabihin Mo Na | Viva Records
Eamarie Gilayo - Ikaw at Linggo | Star Music
Princess Sevillena - Walang Kasing Ikaw | Star Music
Sachzna Laparan - Miss Flawless | Ex Battallion Music and Frontrow International
Trishia Denise - Kapag Ako Ay Nagmahal | Star Music
Zephanie - Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo | Star Music
NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chiquerella - Kalangitan | Star Music
Hulo - Sumama Ka | Star Music
Jose Carlito - Blankong Imahe | Star Music
Mntklya - I Love You Saba'y Bawi | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
Room for Cielo - Hanggang Dito | Ivory Music & Video, Inc.
Sandiwa - Paraya | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
Three Two One - Hinahanap | Star Music
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Aicelle Santos and Maricris Garcia – Bakit Siya | GMA Music
Bela Padilla and Xia Vigor – Tag-araw | Viva Records
Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre - Mabagal | Star Music
Ex-Battalion Bosx1ne, Flow G and Sachzna Laparan - Miss Flawless | Ex Battalion Music and Frontrow International
Imago and Bente Dos - Partida | Universal Records
Jeremy Glinoga and Jayda Avanzado - Perfectly Imperfect | Star Music
Shanti Dope and KZ Tandingan – Imposible | Star Music
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Adios - Inigo Pascual | Star Music
Dungaw - Gloc 9 | Aristotle Pollisco Music
Hagod - Ron Antonio | Total Music Entertainment
Pinapa - Ianna Dela Torre | Star Music
Rewind- Riva Quenery | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
Sabay sa Bayle - Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana | Viva Records
Slide Into My DM - AC Bonifacio | Ivory Music and Video
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Feels Trip - Agsunta | Star Music
Fools and Foes - Fools and Foes |A Spur of the Moment Project
Langit Mong Bughaw - December Avenue | Tower of Doom Music
Peklat Cream - Bita and Botflies | OC Records
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bita and Botflies - Chopchop Blues | OC Records
December Avenue - Huling Sandali | Tower of Doom Music
Fools and Foes - Rift | A Spur of the Moment Project
Imago - Partida | Universal Records
Wilabaliw - Not So Fast | Tower of Doom Music
Yeng Constantino - Sana Na Lang | Star Music
Yonin High - Rock N Roll Angel | Star Music
FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alekzandra - Alalala | Star Music
Kyline Alcantara - Paalam Na | GMA Music
Marion Aunor - Paasa | Viva Records
Princess Velasco - Kaunti Na Lang |GMA Music
MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bryan Chong - Pakiusap | GMA Music
Jem Macatuno - Can't Get Out | Star Music
Jeric Gonzales - Taksil | GMA Music
Mcoy Pundales - Bakit Kita Hahabulin | GMA Music
Santy Leonardo - Rooftop | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arvey - Dalaga | Star Music
Blanktape - My Love | Star Music and Lodi Records
Gloc 9 - Dungaw Aristotle Pollisco Music
Kritiko - Salamat Sa | Star Music
Miss Flawless - Ex Battallion (Bozs1ne and Flow G) | Ex Battallion Music And Frontrow International.
Pio Balbuena - Lakompera | Viva Records
Shanti Dope - Imposible | Star Music
R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Evolution - Star Music
Letters Never Sent - Viva Records
Rowena - Viva Records
MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arthur Nery - Binhi | Viva Records
Because - Direct |Viva Records
Garth Garcia - Asian Girls | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
Justine Vasquez - Namimiss Kita | Star Music
Reymond Sajor - Road Trip | Ivory Musc and Video Inc.
Young JV - Malandi Ka | Star Music
FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jake Zyrus - Love Even If |Star Music
Kyrill - Silent Rumblings | GMA Music
KZ Tandingan - Halik sa Hangin | Star Music
Mikee Misalucha - Unlove You | Viva Records
REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Ako'y Sayo Ika'y Akin - KZ Tandingan | Star Music
Bawat Daan - Zephanie | Star Music
Maghintay Ka Lamang - Anthony Rosaldo | GMA Music
Maging Sino Ka Man - Kim Molina | Viva Records
Next in Line - Iñigo Pascual | Star Music
Nobela - Julie Anne San Jose | Universal Records
Sundo - Matteo Guidecelli | Viva Records
COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Budots Version Non Stop – Star Music
Gold Squad Album - Star Music
Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music
Idol Philippines - Star Music
Kantalikasan – Ivory Music and Video, Inc.
FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Ayaw - Syd Hartha | Sony Music Philippines
Kyle Raphael - Buwan ng Mayo |Viva Records
Oryang - Davey Langit | Star Music
Sampaguita - Ben & Ben | Sony Music Philippines
NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR
Amfee - Alex Gonzaga | Star Music
Hanggang Andito Pa - Gari Escobar | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
Mataba - Cool Cat Ash | Star Music
My Love - Blanktape | Star Music and Lodi Records
NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Alex Gonzaga - Amfee | Star Music
Blanktape - My Love | Star Music and Lodi Records
Cool Cat Ash - Mataba | Star Music
Gari Escobar - Hanggang Andito Pa | Ivory Music and Video Inc.
PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Kuh Ledesma
PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO
Louie Ocampo