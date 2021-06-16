LIST: PMPC releases nominees for 12th Star Awards for Music

MANILA -- Several Kapamilya artists grabbed major nominations for the 12th Star Awards for Music.

Daniel Padilla is nominated for Male Recording Artist of the Year for "Mabagal," along with Gloc-9 ("Dungaw"), Sam Mangubat ("Ikaw At Ikaw Pa Rin"), among others.

KZ Tandingan ("Halik sa Hangin"), Moira dela Torre ("Mabagal"), Regine Velasquez ("I am Beautiful") and Sarah Geronimo ("Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap") are among the nominees for Female Recording Artist of the Year.

Vying for Song of the Year are "Huling Sandali" (December Avenue) "Imposible" (KZ Tandingan), "Kung 'Di Na Ako" (Agsunta), "Mabagal" (Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre), "Patawad, Paalam" (Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo), "Pagtingin" (Ben & Ben), and "Pusong Naliligaw" (Sharlene San Pedro feat. Zach Tabudlo).

The Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to OPM icon Kuh Ledesma, while composer Louie Ocampo will received the Parangal Levi Celerio award.

Details of the virtual awarding ceremony will be released soon by Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) headed by Roldan Castro.

Below is the full list of nominees released by the PMPC:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Huling Sandali - December Avenue | Tower of Doom Music

Imposible - KZ Tandingan feat. Shanti Dope | Star Music

Kung 'Di Na Ako - Agsunta | Star Music

Mabagal - Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre | Star Music

Pagtingin - Ben & Ben | Sony Music Philippines

Patawad, Paalam - Moira Dela Torre feat. I Belong To The Zoo | Star Music

Pusong Naliligaw - Sharlene San Pedro feat. Zach Tabudlo | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amgo - Viva Records

BobRey Live - GMA Music

Evolution - Star Music

Feels Trip - Star Music

Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music

Langit Mong Bughaw - Tower of Doom Music

Limasawa Street - Sony Music Philippines

MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Daniel Padilla - Mabagal | Star Music

Garrett Bolden - Handa Na Maghintay | GMA Music

Gloc 9 - Dungaw | Aristotle Pollisco Music

Janno Gibbs - Walang Kupas | Viva Records

John Rendez - Think About It | Star Music

Sam Mangubat - Ikaw At Ikaw Pa Rin | Star Music

TJ Monterde - Karera | PolyEast Records

FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Aicelle Santos - Bakit Siya | GMA Music

Julie Anne San Jose - Nobela | Universal Records

Kuh Ledesma - Sama-Sama sa Pasko | Bravo Records

KZ Tandingan - Halik sa Hangin | Star Music

Moira dela Torre - Mabagal | Star Music

Regine Velasquez - I am Beautiful | Vehnee Saturno Music Corp.

Sarah Geronimo - Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap | Viva Records

CONCERT OF THE YEAR

'Angeline K' To, Concert Namin 'To' - Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment

Braver - Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment

Iconic - iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse

Juris - Resorts World Manila

Ogie and the Hurados - Ultimate Shows, Inc.

Perfect Ten - Resorts World Manila, Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Full House Theater Company, Inc.

The OPM Hitmen - BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.

MALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Chad Borja - The OPM Hitmen Live! | BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.

Luke Mejares - Sound Trip Sessions Vol. 1 | Dragon Arc Events Management

Ogie Alcasid - Ogie and The Hurados | Ultimate Shows, Inc.

Raymond Lauchengco - Into The 80's | Solaire Resort & Casino

Richard Reynoso - The OPM Hitmen Live! | BrentSystem Corporation and LilBravehearts, Inc.

Rico Blanco - Rico Blanco x IV of Spades Live in Concert | Balcony Entertainment and IVOS

Ronnie Liang - Love x Romance Concert | Viva Live, Inc.

FEMALE CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Angeline Quinto - Angeline K' To, Concert Namin 'To' | Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment

Katrina Velarde - Sikat i2 Katrina Velarde Live In Concert | Viva Live, Inc.

Lea Salonga - Perfect Ten | Resorts World Manila, Ultimate Shows, Inc. and Full House Theater Company, Inc

Moira Dela Torre - Braver | Star Events and Cornerstone Entertainment

Regine Velasquez - Iconic | iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse

Sharon Cuneta - Iconic | iME , NSYshows and Artisthouse

Zsa Zsa Padilla - Totally Zsa Zsa | Ultimate Shows, Inc.

DUO/GROUP CONCERT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Freestyle - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila

IV of Spades - Rico Blanco x IV of Spades Live in Concert! | Balcony Entertainment and IVOS

Ken Chan and Rita Daniela - My Special Love #BoBreyInConcert | GMA Music and Starmedia Entertainment

Mayonnaise - #Mayonnaiseventeen: Mayonnaise 17th Anniversary Show | Yellow Room Music Philippines and Macbeth Philippines

Southborder - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila

The Company - Party of 5 | Uno High School Alumni Association Inc.

True Faith - Romantic Wednesdate | Red Crane Productions and Resorts World Manila

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

I am Beautiful - Regine Velasquez / iFace Incorporated

Mabagal / Star Music

Miss Flawless - Ex Battalion Music and Frontrow International

Pusong Naliligaw – Ivory Music and Video

Segundo - Viva Records

Walang Kupas - Viva Records

Wishes and Dreams - Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ang Soundtrack ng Buhay Mo | Star Music

Dinner Hour - Pure Mind Quiet Heart | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

Ikaw ang Melody - MNL48 | Star Music

Lara Maigue - Lara Maigue | Star Music

MALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carlo Aquino - Balisong | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

Garrett Bolden - Handa Na Maghintay | GMA Music

Inigo Pascual - Next In Line | Star Music

Matteo Guidecelli - Sundo | Viva Records

Pong Idusora - Sapi | Lodi Records

Ruru Madrid - Nawawala | GMA Music

TJ Monterde - Karera | PolyEast Records

FEMALE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Golden Canedo - More than Before | GMA Music

Julie Anne San Jose - Nobela | Universal Records

Klarisse de Guzman - NBSB | Star Music

Lovi Poe - Segundo | Viva Records

Maricris Garcia - Kahit Ganun Pa Man | GMA Music

Marion Aunor - Paasa | Viva Records

Sarah Geronimo - Ang Tangi Kong Pangarap | Viva Records

DUO/GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ben & Ben- Pagtingin | Sony Music Philippines

December Avenue - Huling Sandali | Tower of Doom Music

Ken Chan and Rita Daniela – Tayo ay Forever | GMA Music

MYMP – Wishes and Dreams | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

SB19 - Go Up | Sony Music Philippines

Side A - No More Tears | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

The Company – Sang Tawag Mo Lang | Star Music

NEW MALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bryan Chong - Pakiusap | GMA Music

Jem Macatuno - Can't Get Out | Star Music

Jeric Gonzales - Taksil | GMA Music

KD Estrada - One of Many | Star Music

Kyle Raphael - Buwan ng Mayo | Viva Records

Lance Busa - Kapit Lang | Star Music

Lucas Garcia - Because You Believed | Star Music

NEW FEMALE RECORDING ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AC Bonifacio - Slide into my DM | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

Ashtine - Sabihin Mo Na | Viva Records

Eamarie Gilayo - Ikaw at Linggo | Star Music

Princess Sevillena - Walang Kasing Ikaw | Star Music

Sachzna Laparan - Miss Flawless | Ex Battallion Music and Frontrow International

Trishia Denise - Kapag Ako Ay Nagmahal | Star Music

Zephanie - Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo | Star Music

NEW GROUP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chiquerella - Kalangitan | Star Music

Hulo - Sumama Ka | Star Music

Jose Carlito - Blankong Imahe | Star Music

Mntklya - I Love You Saba'y Bawi | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

Room for Cielo - Hanggang Dito | Ivory Music & Video, Inc.

Sandiwa - Paraya | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

Three Two One - Hinahanap | Star Music

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Aicelle Santos and Maricris Garcia – Bakit Siya | GMA Music

Bela Padilla and Xia Vigor – Tag-araw | Viva Records

Daniel Padilla and Moira Dela Torre - Mabagal | Star Music

Ex-Battalion Bosx1ne, Flow G and Sachzna Laparan - Miss Flawless | Ex Battalion Music and Frontrow International

Imago and Bente Dos - Partida | Universal Records

Jeremy Glinoga and Jayda Avanzado - Perfectly Imperfect | Star Music

Shanti Dope and KZ Tandingan – Imposible | Star Music

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Adios - Inigo Pascual | Star Music

Dungaw - Gloc 9 | Aristotle Pollisco Music

Hagod - Ron Antonio | Total Music Entertainment

Pinapa - Ianna Dela Torre | Star Music

Rewind- Riva Quenery | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

Sabay sa Bayle - Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana | Viva Records

Slide Into My DM - AC Bonifacio | Ivory Music and Video

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Feels Trip - Agsunta | Star Music

Fools and Foes - Fools and Foes |A Spur of the Moment Project

Langit Mong Bughaw - December Avenue | Tower of Doom Music

Peklat Cream - Bita and Botflies | OC Records

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bita and Botflies - Chopchop Blues | OC Records

December Avenue - Huling Sandali | Tower of Doom Music

Fools and Foes - Rift | A Spur of the Moment Project

Imago - Partida | Universal Records

Wilabaliw - Not So Fast | Tower of Doom Music

Yeng Constantino - Sana Na Lang | Star Music

Yonin High - Rock N Roll Angel | Star Music

FEMALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alekzandra - Alalala | Star Music

Kyline Alcantara - Paalam Na | GMA Music

Marion Aunor - Paasa | Viva Records

Princess Velasco - Kaunti Na Lang |GMA Music

MALE ACOUSTIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bryan Chong - Pakiusap | GMA Music

Jem Macatuno - Can't Get Out | Star Music

Jeric Gonzales - Taksil | GMA Music

Mcoy Pundales - Bakit Kita Hahabulin | GMA Music

Santy Leonardo - Rooftop | Ivory Music and Video, Inc.

RAP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arvey - Dalaga | Star Music

Blanktape - My Love | Star Music and Lodi Records

Gloc 9 - Dungaw Aristotle Pollisco Music

Kritiko - Salamat Sa | Star Music

Miss Flawless - Ex Battallion (Bozs1ne and Flow G) | Ex Battallion Music And Frontrow International.

Pio Balbuena - Lakompera | Viva Records

Shanti Dope - Imposible | Star Music

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Evolution - Star Music

Letters Never Sent - Viva Records

Rowena - Viva Records

MALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arthur Nery - Binhi | Viva Records

Because - Direct |Viva Records

Garth Garcia - Asian Girls | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

Justine Vasquez - Namimiss Kita | Star Music

Reymond Sajor - Road Trip | Ivory Musc and Video Inc.

Young JV - Malandi Ka | Star Music

FEMALE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jake Zyrus - Love Even If |Star Music

Kyrill - Silent Rumblings | GMA Music

KZ Tandingan - Halik sa Hangin | Star Music

Mikee Misalucha - Unlove You | Viva Records

REVIVAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Ako'y Sayo Ika'y Akin - KZ Tandingan | Star Music

Bawat Daan - Zephanie | Star Music

Maghintay Ka Lamang - Anthony Rosaldo | GMA Music

Maging Sino Ka Man - Kim Molina | Viva Records

Next in Line - Iñigo Pascual | Star Music

Nobela - Julie Anne San Jose | Universal Records

Sundo - Matteo Guidecelli | Viva Records

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Budots Version Non Stop – Star Music

Gold Squad Album - Star Music

Himig Handog 2019 - Star Music

Idol Philippines - Star Music

Kantalikasan – Ivory Music and Video, Inc.



FOLK/COUNTRY RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Ayaw - Syd Hartha | Sony Music Philippines

Kyle Raphael - Buwan ng Mayo |Viva Records

Oryang - Davey Langit | Star Music

Sampaguita - Ben & Ben | Sony Music Philippines

NOVELTY SONG OF THE YEAR

Amfee - Alex Gonzaga | Star Music

Hanggang Andito Pa - Gari Escobar | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

Mataba - Cool Cat Ash | Star Music

My Love - Blanktape | Star Music and Lodi Records

NOVELTY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alex Gonzaga - Amfee | Star Music

Blanktape - My Love | Star Music and Lodi Records

Cool Cat Ash - Mataba | Star Music

Gari Escobar - Hanggang Andito Pa | Ivory Music and Video Inc.

PILITA CORRALES LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Kuh Ledesma

PARANGAL LEVI CELERIO

Louie Ocampo